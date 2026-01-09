Person killed after being struck by a train in Langley

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been killed after being hit by a train in Langley.

Langley RCMP said that on Jan. 8, around 7:55 p.m., they received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a train near 206 Street and 98 Avenue in Langley.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers, along with paramedics and members of the Township of Langley Fire Department, rushed to the area and found the person who had been hit by the train.

“Tragically, the individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2026-802.