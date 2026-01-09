Menu

Person killed after being struck by a train in Langley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 4:18 pm
A person was killed on Thursday night in a collision with a train in Langley. First responders rushed to the scene near 206th Street and 98th Avenue.
A person has been killed after being hit by a train in Langley.

Langley RCMP said that on Jan. 8, around 7:55 p.m., they received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a train near 206 Street and 98 Avenue in Langley.

Officers, along with paramedics and members of the Township of Langley Fire Department, rushed to the area and found the person who had been hit by the train.

“Tragically, the individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2026-802.

