SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Henry signing a milestone moment for Toronto FC

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2026 7:01 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – It was a milestone for Toronto FC when Doneil Henry, then 17, became its first homegrown player back in August 2010.

“One of those memories that will always remain,” said Earl Cochrane, then director of the fledgling TFC academy.

As Toronto had only started play in 2007, it had been given the OK to take its youth program slowly by Major League Soccer. But the club and owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment wanted to do it sooner than later.

“They were all on board,” said Cochrane said of the MLSE board.

Cochrane, who went on to become TFC’s general manager and managing director of soccer as well as Canada Soccer’s general secretary, recalls talking to Brian Burke and Bryan Colangelo, then GMs of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors, respectively, about the idea of a youth academy.

Story continues below advertisement
Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments'
Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments

“I can remember them being super-jealous about the idea,” Cochrane said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Henry was the program’s first graduate.

The Toronto academy opened in 2008 with Henry joining in November that year after being released by the Ontario Soccer Association’s provincial program. The defender became captain of the junior team and was promoted to the senior academy in November 2009.

Nine months later Cochrane, with contract in hand, made the drive to suburban Brampton.

“I can still remember sitting with Doneil and his parents at the dining room table, with documents out — explaining what was going to be happening. How momentous this was going to be not just for the academy but the team itself — football in Canada. I remember seeing how excited they were at the (signing) announcement.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Fast forward 16 years and TFC is now up to 37 homegrown players, with 16-year-old defender Stefan Kapor the most recent (in October 2025).

Henry went on to make 101 appearances in his two stints with TFC. He also played in England for West Ham and Blackburn Rovers, in Denmark for AC Horsens, in South Korea with Suwon Samsung Bluewings, and had MLS stints with the Vancouver Whitecaps, Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United in addition to a USL loan spell with the Ottawa Fury.

On the international front, he won 44 caps for Canada.

Henry retired after making 14 appearances for Halifax Wanderers in the 2023 Canadian Premier League season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2026

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices