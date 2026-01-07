Lions allow Carter to pursue NFL opportunities

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions released Robert Carter Jr., on Wednesday to allow the American defensive back to pursue NFL opportunities.

The five-foot-10, 175-pound Carter appeared in 18 regular-season games in 2025, his first in the CFL. He recorded five interceptions and one forced fumble while scoring a defensive touchdown for the Lions.

Story continues below advertisement

Carter has since reportedly signed a deal with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Robert earned every bit of this opportunity,” Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “As a rookie, he started every game, performed at a very high level and made some of the most outstanding individual plays we’ve seen in recent memory.

“While it always hurts to lose a player of his calibre, we’re excited he’ll get the opportunity to live out his dream of playing in the NFL.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.