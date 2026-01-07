SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shaye Ganam
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Share

Sports

Lions allow Carter to pursue NFL opportunities

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2026 2:09 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions defensive back Robert Carter Jr. (26) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Joe Robustelli (82) during the first half of CFL West Division Final football action in Regina, on Saturday, November 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.
B.C. Lions defensive back Robert Carter Jr. (26) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Joe Robustelli (82) during the first half of CFL West Division Final football action in Regina, on Saturday, November 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions released Robert Carter Jr., on Wednesday to allow the American defensive back to pursue NFL opportunities.

The five-foot-10, 175-pound Carter appeared in 18 regular-season games in 2025, his first in the CFL. He recorded five interceptions and one forced fumble while scoring a defensive touchdown for the Lions.

Carter has since reportedly signed a deal with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

“Robert earned every bit of this opportunity,” Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “As a rookie, he started every game, performed at a very high level and made some of the most outstanding individual plays we’ve seen in recent memory.

“While it always hurts to lose a player of his calibre, we’re excited he’ll get the opportunity to live out his dream of playing in the NFL.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

