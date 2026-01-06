Victoria store owner frustrated with 911 services, says he’s been hung up on

Send this page to someone via email

A Victoria business owner says he is frustrated over how hard it is to get help in an emergency.

Peter Quakenbush owns One Hour Dry Cleaners on Blanshard Street and told Global News that over the past five years, when he has called 911, he has either been hung up on or redirected to the Victoria police non-emergency line.

He called 911 after someone entered his business and took a shower and when employees were being assaulted.

However, he told Global News that last week was the last straw.

“I had a customer walk into the store and said, ‘There is someone climbing the side of your building, Peter, up the glass,'” he said.

“He had a stick inside the gutter.”

Quakenbush said he tried to de-escalate the situation himself, but when he was unable to, he called 911 again.

“And because he was not physically in the store, he did not have a gun or a knife that he was physically pointing at you and threatening you, 911 said, ‘No, have a nice day – phone the non-emergency number,'” he said.

While the Victoria Police Department is located about one block away, the issue is not with them.

“They’ve got to be told to come,” Quakenbush said. “It shouldn’t be me negotiating with a 911 operator to please get them to come.”

In a statement to Global News, E-Comm 911 said the call was “not processed in accordance with policy” and police should have been dispatched to deal with the matter.

They said that “training points” have been identified to help prevent a recurrence.

“We understand how frustrating this experience would have been for the caller and take those concerns seriously,” the organization said.

“Our staff play a vital role in connecting the public with the help they need in emergency situations 24/7. We want people to feel confident to call 911 when they need help and appreciate the opportunity to address concerns as they arise.”

John Wilson, the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO, said some structural and operational concerns at E-Comm need to be addressed, especially as many municipalities have to pay for dispatch costs on their own.

“And with that, the expectation levels of service levels should be high,” he said. “And press upon them that this needs to improve.”

Quakenbush said the cost of inaction is simply too high.

“Something has to change,” he said.

“One of these unhealthy individuals is going to hurt somebody badly and I certainly don’t want it to be my family, my employees, or myself, for that matter.”