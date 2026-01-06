Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign all-star Evan Holm to 2-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

With the second-best pass defence in the entire CFL, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers secondary was one of the few bright spots in what was otherwise a mostly disappointing season, and the group should look much the same again next year after the club signed another pending free agent.

The Bombers re-signed halfback Evan Holm to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday to avoid free agency next month.

Holm has played the last four seasons in the Blue and Gold, but he really came into his own in 2025 as he was named a CFL all-star for the first time, while also winning the Bombers Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

He finished the season with a team-best four interceptions, to go along with two forced fumbles, and 61 total tackles, while appearing in all 18 regular season games.

The 27-year-old hasn’t missed a single game the last three seasons.

Bombers starters Deatrick Nichols and Redha Kramdi have also re-upped with the club since the end of the season and Cam Allen is already under contract for 2026.

DBs Demerio Houston, Terrell Bonds, and Michael Griffin all remain unsigned, while the team recently released pending free agent cornerback Jamal Parker.

CFL free agency begins on Feb. 8.