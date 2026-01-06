Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign all-star Evan Holm to 2-year contract

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Evan Holm (right) intercepts a pass during first half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Evan Holm (right) intercepts a pass during first half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With the second-best pass defence in the entire CFL, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers secondary was one of the few bright spots in what was otherwise a mostly disappointing season, and the group should look much the same again next year after the club signed another pending free agent.

The Bombers re-signed halfback Evan Holm to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday to avoid free agency next month.

Holm has played the last four seasons in the Blue and Gold, but he really came into his own in 2025 as he was named a CFL all-star for the first time, while also winning the Bombers Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He finished the season with a team-best four interceptions, to go along with two forced fumbles, and 61 total tackles, while appearing in all 18 regular season games.

The 27-year-old hasn’t missed a single game the last three seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Bombers starters Deatrick Nichols and Redha Kramdi have also re-upped with the club since the end of the season and Cam Allen is already under contract for 2026.

DBs Demerio Houston, Terrell Bonds, and Michael Griffin all remain unsigned, while the team recently released pending free agent cornerback Jamal Parker.

Trending Now

CFL free agency begins on Feb. 8.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Super Bowl champion QB Bryce Perkins'
Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Super Bowl champion QB Bryce Perkins
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices