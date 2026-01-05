Calgary police seek help identifying suspect in violent assault and robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to have been involved in a violent assault and robbery that occurred in Fish Creek Park on Oct. 23, 2025.

Investigators say between 5 and 6 p.m., a man was approached from behind by another man while walking in the area of Bow Bottom Trail and 153 Avenue southeast.

Police say the suspect demanded the man’s belongings. An altercation ensued, during which the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and robbed him before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as being in his late 40s, six feet two inches tall, with a slim build and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with a black baseball cap, blue jeans and blue Adidas running shoes with white stripes.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Calgary police have released these photos of blue Adidas running shoes similar to the ones worn by a man believed to be involved in a recent assault and robbery. Courtesy: Calgary Police

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect and images of shoes that are similar to what he was believed to be wearing, in the hopes someone may recognize him or have information that can help identify him.

Calgary police say the suspect is believed to be in his late 40s. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and blue and white Adidas running shoes. Courtesy: Calgary Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.