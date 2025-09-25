Calgary police looking to identify woman in connection to fatal bike crash

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is believed to have altered a barrier along a pathway that led to a fatal collision involving a cyclist last week.
Police said the collision happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 18 on a pathway under the Reconciliation Bridge in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue southeast.
Investigators said a review of CCTV footage shows a woman interfering with a pathway barrier, causing it to encroach onto a cycle path, minutes before the collision.
A cyclist riding an e-bike travelling eastbound along the pathway, unaware of the obstruction, collided with the swinging arm of the barrier, which knocked him to the ground.
The cyclist, who police said was a man in his 80s, was transported to hospital and succumbed to his injuries the following day.
Investigators have released CCTV images of the woman, hoping members of the public will be able to help identify her.
She is described as having long dark hair that was tied in a ponytail with a white ribbon. She was wearing a shirt that read “Peace For All” on the front.
Anyone with information about the woman or the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
