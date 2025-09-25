Menu

Crime

Calgary police looking to identify woman in connection to fatal bike crash

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman in relation to the death of a cyclist on a city pathway last week.
Calgary police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman in relation to the death of a cyclist on a city pathway last week. Courtesy: Calgary police
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is believed to have altered a barrier along a pathway that led to a fatal collision involving a cyclist last week.

Police said the collision happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 18 on a pathway under the Reconciliation Bridge in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue southeast.

Calgary police said the cyclist died last week after colliding with a barrier along a pathway under the Reconciliation Bridge, in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue southeast.
Calgary police said the cyclist died last week after colliding with a barrier along a pathway under the Reconciliation Bridge in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue southeast. Global News

Investigators said a review of CCTV footage shows a woman interfering with a pathway barrier, causing it to encroach onto a cycle path, minutes before the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

A cyclist riding an e-bike travelling eastbound along the pathway, unaware of the obstruction, collided with the swinging arm of the barrier, which knocked him to the ground.

The cyclist, who police said was a man in his 80s, was transported to hospital and succumbed to his injuries the following day.

These images, released by the Calgary police, show a woman who investigators want to speak with in relation to the death of an 80-year-old cyclist on a city pathway last week.
These images, released by the Calgary police, show a woman who investigators want to speak with in relation to the death of a cyclist on a city pathway last week. Courtesy: Calgary police

Investigators have released CCTV images of the woman, hoping members of the public will be able to help identify her.

She is described as having long dark hair that was tied in a ponytail with a white ribbon. She was wearing a shirt that read “Peace For All” on the front.

Calgary police said the collision happened on Thursday, Sept. 18 along a pathway under the Reconciliation Bridge, and the cyclist died in hospital the next day.
Calgary police said the collision happened on Sept. 18 along a pathway under the Reconciliation Bridge. A cyclist died in hospital the following day. Global News

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

