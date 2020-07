Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a collision on Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail.

Officials with EMS told Global News that a man in his 50s was hit by a vehicle around 10:50 a.m.

The scene at Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail following a collision involving a cyclist on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Kevin Billo / Global News

He was transferred to Foothills Hospital in serious and possibly life-threatening-condition.

Police were on scene directing traffic for part of the morning.

More to come…