Share

Crime

Calgary police seek witnesses to assault outside McDonald’s after victim dies

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Police are asking any witnesses to a fatal assault that took place in the parking lot of this McDonalds in northwest Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to come forward. View image in full screen
Police are asking any witnesses to an assault that took place in the parking lot of this McDonald's in northwest Calgary on Oct. 21 to come forward. Global News
Police in Calgary are appealing for any witnesses to an altercation between two men earlier this week to come forward.

A 79-year-old man has already been charged with aggravated assault, but police say the charge could be upgraded after the other man involved in the reported fight died in hospital.

Investigators said officers were called out to the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant, located at 63 Crowfoot Way northwest, around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
When they arrived, they discovered two men who both declined medical attention or further police involvement.

At around 3:55 p.m., police were called back to the same location for reports of a man in medical distress. He was identified as one of the men involved in the original altercation.

The man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he died on Oct. 23.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled to take place on Friday.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court the same day. Depending on the results of the autopsy, upgraded charges may be considered, police say.

Investigators believe there were eyewitnesses to the altercation and are asking them to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

