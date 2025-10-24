Calgary police seek witnesses to assault outside McDonald’s after victim dies

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Calgary are appealing for any witnesses to an altercation between two men earlier this week to come forward.

A 79-year-old man has already been charged with aggravated assault, but police say the charge could be upgraded after the other man involved in the reported fight died in hospital.

Investigators said officers were called out to the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant, located at 63 Crowfoot Way northwest, around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 21.

When they arrived, they discovered two men who both declined medical attention or further police involvement.

At around 3:55 p.m., police were called back to the same location for reports of a man in medical distress. He was identified as one of the men involved in the original altercation.

The man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he died on Oct. 23.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled to take place on Friday.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court the same day. Depending on the results of the autopsy, upgraded charges may be considered, police say.

Investigators believe there were eyewitnesses to the altercation and are asking them to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.