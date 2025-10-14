Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged with attempted murder after Lethbridge pedestrians struck by vehicle

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
A Calgary man has been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder after they allege he deliberately struck several pedestrians with his vehicle in a Lethbridge parking lot. View image in full screen
A Calgary man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after police allege he deliberately struck several pedestrians with his vehicle in a Lethbridge parking lot. Global News
A 47-year-old Calgary man faces five counts of attempted murder after being accused of deliberately striking multiple pedestrians with his vehicle in a Lethbridge, Alta., parking lot last week.

Officers were called out on Friday around 6:30 p.m. to the parking lot of VisitLethbridge.com Arena (formerly Enmax Centre), located in the 2500 block of Scenic Drive South.

They discovered a 77-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 46-year-old man who were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the arena’s parking lot.

The victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries, but were listed in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived, but a short time later, police said he and his vehicle were spotted at a convenience store along Bluefox Boulevard North.

Investigators said the driver entered the store and attempted to purchase several items, but when his card was declined, he threatened a staff member and left with the merchandise.

He was arrested by police a short time later along Riverbottom Road North.

Police said further investigation determined the driver deliberately tried to hit the victims, whom he did not know, with his vehicle.

Christopher David Hegg, 47, of Calgary has now been charged with:

  • five counts of attempted murder
  • three counts of assault with a weapon
  • three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
  • one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle
  • one count of uttering threats
  • one count of theft under $5,000

Police said Hegg was not impaired at the time of the incident.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

