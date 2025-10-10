Lethbridge man charged with manslaughter following fatal altercation with local senior

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge, Alta., police say a 34-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an 80-year-old man last month.

He was previously charged with aggravated assault following an altercation with the man, but the charge was upgraded after the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police say that on Sept. 10 around noon, officers responded to reports of an injured senior in the 12000 block of 2 Avenue North.

View image in full screen Investigators say the altercation happened in the 12000 block of 2 Avenue North. When the victim confronted a man accused of stealing his bike, he was punched and fell backwards, hitting his head on the pavement. Global News

Investigators say the man’s bike was stolen from outside a business and when he confronted the suspect, he was punched, causing him to fall backward and strike his head on the pavement.

The victim was rushed to Chinook Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect initially fled the scene but called police later in the day to turn himself in. He was arrested, without incident, at a northside home.

Cameron Jordon Hamilton, 34, of Lethbridge, who remains in custody, has been charged with manslaughter, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.