Crime

Lethbridge man charged with manslaughter following fatal altercation with local senior

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
A Lethbridge man has been charged with manslaughter after police say an 80-year-old senior died in hospital following an altercation with the man last month. View image in full screen
Lethbridge, Alta., police say a 34-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an 80-year-old man last month.

He was previously charged with aggravated assault following an altercation with the man, but the charge was upgraded after the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police say that on Sept. 10 around noon, officers responded to reports of an injured senior in the 12000 block of 2 Avenue North.

Investigators say when the victim confronted a man accused of stealing his bike, he was punched and fell backwards, hitting his head on the pavement. View image in full screen
Investigators say the man’s bike was stolen from outside a business and when he confronted the suspect, he was punched, causing him to fall backward and strike his head on the pavement.

The victim was rushed to Chinook Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect initially fled the scene but called police later in the day to turn himself in. He was arrested, without incident, at a northside home.

Cameron Jordon Hamilton, 34, of Lethbridge, who remains in custody, has been charged with manslaughter, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.

