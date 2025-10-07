Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta woman grabbed, pulled into moving vehicle during failed kidnapping: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 11:06 am
2 min read
A sign on Lethbridge Police Service headquarters is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. View image in full screen
A sign on Lethbridge Police Service headquarters is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Lethbridge, Alta., man is facing charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and unlawful confinement after police say a woman was pulled into a vehicle and held against her will last week.

Lethbridge police say they responded to a report just after midnight Friday that a woman had been forced inside a vehicle and kidnapped.

According to authorities, the woman was found a short time later downtown and told police she had been at the Park and Ride along the 700 block of 5 Avenue South around 11 p.m. on Oct. 2 when she saw a red car she believed belonged to a friend.

When she leaned down to look inside, she instead found an unknown man in the car who then grabbed her arm and pulled her into the vehicle through the open passenger window.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She says she screamed as the vehicle drove away.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman said the vehicle travelled a distance, including near the Tudor Manor Apartments and by the main branch of the public library.

She says when it was nearing the Castle Apartments along the 200 block of 2 Avenue South, she was able to grab the keys, which caused the vehicle to hit the curb, and tossed the keys out the window.

A bystander nearby heard her screaming and approached the vehicle and let her out.

The driver fled the area.

Police say the woman said the suspect made references about having sex and touched her, but she was not injured.

Trending Now

The vehicle and a driver matching the description provided by both the victim and the bystander were later located by police, who performed a traffic stop and arrested a man without incident.

During a search of the vehicle following the arrest, police say they found some of the woman’s property inside.

The 36-year-old suspect has been charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement and assault. He was remanded into custody following a judicial interim release hearing and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who was in the downtown area between 11 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 1 a.m. on Oct. 3, particularly in the area of the Park and Ride and public library, and observed a 2003 red Pontiac Grand Am to contact police or CrimeStoppers and reference file 24019348.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices