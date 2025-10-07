Menu

Crime

Bail hearing delayed for boy charged in stabbing of younger brother

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 5:40 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police address 12-year-old boy being charged with trying to kill younger brother
Staff Sgt. Ashlin Snowdon, who is in charge of the Lethbridge Police Service criminal investigation section, answers questions about a seven-year-old boy being stabbed, allegedly by his older brother, at the end of August. – Sep 5, 2025
A bail hearing for a 12-year-old boy charged with the attempted murder of his younger brother in southern Alberta has been delayed.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also charged with aggravated assault.

The matter was adjourned Tuesday to Oct. 22.

Lethbridge Police responded to a report on Aug. 24 that a seven-year-old boy had been repeatedly stabbed.

Lethbridge youth charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old brother
Lethbridge youth charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old brother

A 911 call was made after the victim’s father arrived home and located his son in serious medical distress, and police say the boy’s older brother said an unknown male had entered the home and stabbed the child before fleeing the scene.

Police said about an hour had transpired between when the stabbing took place and the dad got home.

The younger brother was taken to hospital with critical injuries before being airlifted to Edmonton, where he remains in stable condition.

As the investigation progressed, Lethbridge police said evidence was obtained “indicating the 12-year-old boy stabbed his brother repeatedly and believed he had killed him, then lied about an intruder entering the home.”

Police have not released a possible motive for the attack.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

