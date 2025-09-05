Menu

Crime

12-year-old Alberta boy charged with attempting to kill younger brother

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 3:27 pm
2 min read
The headquarters of the Lethbridge Police Service. LPS announced Thursday that three people have been charged with assault, kidnapping and unlawful confinement. View image in full screen
The headquarters of the Lethbridge Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A boy in southern Alberta has been accused of trying to stab his little brother to death and then allegedly lied about it, police said on Friday.

The stabbing happened last week in Lethbridge, where on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m., police said officers responded to a report that a seven-year-old boy had been stabbed at a northside residence.

The Lethbridge Police Service said a 911 call was made after the boy’s father arrived home and found his young son in serious medical distress.

According to police, the victim’s 12-year-old brother claimed an unknown man had entered the home and stabbed his younger brother before fleeing the scene.

The seven-year-old was initially taken by EMS to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge with critical injuries. The boy was then airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

Police quickly determined there was no ongoing risk to neighbours or the public.

Officers with the criminal investigation section began combing the property and found a knife believed to be used in the attack.

As the investigation progressed, Lethbridge police said evidence was obtained “indicating the 12-year-old boy stabbed his brother repeatedly and believed he had killed him, then lied about an intruder entering the home.”

Trending Now

The 12-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The boy is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The seven-year-old victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police said child and family services was contacted and family members have been connected with the victim services for additional support.

The Lethbridge Police Service will be answering questions at 2 p.m. MT Friday. This story will be updated after that.

Lethbridge police thanked Alberta Health Services, the Edmonton Police Service and RCMP for their help with the case.

— More to come…

