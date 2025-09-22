Lethbridge police investigating suspicious death at care facility

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge are investigating the suspicious death of an 87-year-old man at a local care facility.

Police say they were contacted by the office of Alberta’s Chief Medical Examiner on Aug. 28 in connection with the death of the man at St. Michael’s Health Centre located along the 1400 block of 9 Avenue South.

Investigators determined the man was involved in a physical altercation with another elderly male resident of the facility on Aug. 27, just after 6 a.m.

The victim was transported by EMS to hospital, where he later died.

Police say the two men lived in the same unit at the centre and were known to one another.

However, investigators say there is no video surveillance in resident rooms or the common hallways of the facility to assist in the investigation.

The other man who was involved in the altercation continues to reside at St. Michael’s, but based on the findings of the investigation, police say there is no evidence to suggest he is an ongoing risk.

The investigation continues.