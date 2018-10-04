Police expect charges to be upgraded after victim of Calgary assault dies

A man charged in connection with a downtown Calgary assault will likely see those charges upgraded because the victim has now died of his injuries, according to police.

Officers were called to the Drop-In Centre last month for reports of a serious assault, police said on Thursday.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man was taken into custody at the scene.

At the time of the incident, 36-year-old Tyler Scott Ryan Lindsay, of no fixed address, was charged with aggravated assault.

The victim died of his injuries on Thursday, police said. He has been identified as 63-year-old Vinh Duc Chung.

After Chung died, homicide investigators immediately took over the investigation and as a result, police said they expect Lindsay’s charge will be upgraded to second-degree murder at his next court appearance on Oct. 23.

Investigators said they don’t know the motive for the attack or whether Chung and Lindsay were known to each other.

An autopsy for Chung is scheduled for Oct. 5, police said. This is Calgary’s 12th homicide of the year.