Court appearance put over for Alberta boy, 12, accused of trying to kill brother

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old boy charged with the attempted murder of his seven-year-old brother in southern Alberta is to remain in custody for at least another month.

A scheduled bail hearing has been put over to Nov. 12.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been in custody since his arrest in August in Lethbridge, Alta.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is also charged with aggravated assault.

Police have said their father arrived home to find the younger boy seriously injured.

They said the older boy told officers that an unknown man came into the home and stabbed his brother before running away.