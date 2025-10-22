Menu

Crime

Court appearance put over for Alberta boy, 12, accused of trying to kill brother

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2025 5:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge youth charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old brother'
Lethbridge youth charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old brother
WATCH (Sept. 5): The Lethbridge Police Service has charged a 12-year-old boy with the attempted murder of his little brother. After being stabbed several times, the seven-year-old is recovering at the children’s hospital in Edmonton as police work to uncover how the incident unfolded. Jordan Prentice reports. WARNING: Some may find the details of the case disturbing. – Sep 5, 2025
A 12-year-old boy charged with the attempted murder of his seven-year-old brother in southern Alberta is to remain in custody for at least another month.

A scheduled bail hearing has been put over to Nov. 12.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been in custody since his arrest in August in Lethbridge, Alta.

He is also charged with aggravated assault.

Police have said their father arrived home to find the younger boy seriously injured.

They said the older boy told officers that an unknown man came into the home and stabbed his brother before running away.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge police address 12-year-old boy being charged with trying to kill younger brother'
Lethbridge police address 12-year-old boy being charged with trying to kill younger brother
© 2025 The Canadian Press

