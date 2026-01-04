Chabot scores twice as Senators beat Jets 4-2

See more sharing options

OTTAWA – The Winnipeg Jets dropped their ninth straight game on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Ottawa Senators.

Drake Batherson’s second-period goal proved to be the winner.

Thomas Chabot added a pair and Claude Giroux added an insurance marker. Leevi Merilainen, making his third straight start stopped 20 of 22 shots.

The Jets (15-21-4) losing streak (0-6-3) started at the hands of the Senators on Dec. 15. Winnipeg returns home 0-3-0 on its latest road trip.

Trailing 3-1 the Jets got within one midway through the third.

Dylan DeMelo’s point shot hit the crossbar and Kyle Connor buried the rebound for his 19th, but Giroux beat Connor Hellebuyck, who made 23 saves, from in close late in the third.

Ottawa (20-15-5) jumped out to a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Chabot scored his second of the game early in the second after grabbing a blocked shot and raising it over an outstretched Hellebuyck.

Logan Stanley earned the ire of Brady Tkachuk after the two tangled at the Jets bench and Stanley pulled Tkachuk’s helmet off and sucker punched him.

Stanley took a double minor, while Tkachuk was assessed a 10-minute misconduct.

With 17 seconds remaining in the penalty Batherson converted on a nice feed from Tim Stutzle, who extended his point streak to 12 games (eight goals, 11 assists).

The Senators lost Chabot late in the period when Tanner Pearson’s clearing attempt caught the Senators defenceman in the face. Chabot immediately sprinted off the ice but did return for the third wearing a full bubble.

The teams exchanged first period goals.

Winnipeg opened the scoring with a short-handed goal. Adam Lowry broke in alone and went to his backhand and slid a puck under an outstretched Merilainen.

Ottawa responded three minutes later on the power play when Chabot took a Tkachuk pass at the top of the slot and fired a shot through traffic.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: The Jets got off to a strong start but failed to maintain momentum.

Senators: The Senators remained patient and took advantage of their opportunities.

KEY STAT

Thomas Chabot had his first two-goal game since Feb. 22, 2022, giving him five career two-goal games.

KEY MOMENT

Claude Giroux’s third-period goal with 4:32 remaining was too much for Winnipeg to overcome.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Senators: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2026.