What’s with the rise in popularity of pickled foods?

It’s safe to say one of the most popular food trends of the year is pickled… anything.
From recent pickle-themed feature items at McDonalds to Nashville hot chicken served with pickles, the preserved food is showing up more often on menus.
But why there is such a sudden craze for pickles is hard to narrow down — pickles are not exactly new.
Get breaking National news
The method of preservation using vinegar or brine goes back thousands of years and has a solid spot in Canada’s culinary history.
“It’s an immigrant story and it’s generational,” said Adin Wener, the founder of the Picklefest Canada food festival.
“Canada’s a nation of immigrants and everybody’s family, at some point, pickled as a method of survival.”
Jasmine King tackles the task of exploring further why we’re craving all things tangy in the video above.
Comments