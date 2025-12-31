Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

What’s with the rise in popularity of pickled foods?

By Jasmine King & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 4:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What’s with the rise in popularity of pickled foods?'
What’s with the rise in popularity of pickled foods?
What’s with the rise in popularity of pickled foods?
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s safe to say one of the most popular food trends of the year is pickled… anything.

From recent pickle-themed feature items at McDonalds to Nashville hot chicken served with pickles, the preserved food is showing up more often on menus.

But why there is such a sudden craze for pickles is hard to narrow down — pickles are not exactly new.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The method of preservation using vinegar or brine goes back thousands of years and has a solid spot in Canada’s culinary history.

Trending Now

“It’s an immigrant story and it’s generational,” said Adin Wener, the founder of the Picklefest Canada food festival.

“Canada’s a nation of immigrants and everybody’s family, at some point, pickled as a method of survival.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Canada's a nation of immigrants and everybody's family, at some point, pickled as a method of survival."
Story continues below advertisement

Jasmine King tackles the task of exploring further why we’re craving all things tangy in the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices