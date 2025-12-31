What’s with the rise in popularity of pickled foods?

Send this page to someone via email

It’s safe to say one of the most popular food trends of the year is pickled… anything.

From recent pickle-themed feature items at McDonalds to Nashville hot chicken served with pickles, the preserved food is showing up more often on menus.

But why there is such a sudden craze for pickles is hard to narrow down — pickles are not exactly new.

The method of preservation using vinegar or brine goes back thousands of years and has a solid spot in Canada’s culinary history.

“It’s an immigrant story and it’s generational,” said Adin Wener, the founder of the Picklefest Canada food festival.

"Canada's a nation of immigrants and everybody's family, at some point, pickled as a method of survival."

Jasmine King tackles the task of exploring further why we’re craving all things tangy in the video above.