Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify 20-year-old victim fatally shot near U of T Scarborough campus

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 3:26 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say they have identified the victim of a gunshot wound following a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus.

Police said Tuesday they were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at approximately 3:34 p.m for reports of a person with serious injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming the city’s 41st homicide of 2025.

Homicide detectives identified the victim on Wednesday as Shivank Avasthi of Toronto.

Trending Now

The university campus had briefly issued a shelter-in-place order, though it has since been lifted.

Police said at the time that the suspect or suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or CrimeStoppers.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices