Police identify 20-year-old victim fatally shot near U of T Scarborough campus

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have identified the victim of a gunshot wound following a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus.

Police said Tuesday they were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at approximately 3:34 p.m for reports of a person with serious injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming the city’s 41st homicide of 2025.

Homicide detectives identified the victim on Wednesday as Shivank Avasthi of Toronto.

The university campus had briefly issued a shelter-in-place order, though it has since been lifted.

Police said at the time that the suspect or suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or CrimeStoppers.