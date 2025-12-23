Toronto homicide detectives investigating shooting near university campus

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found with a gunshot wound in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon and declared deceased.

Around 3:30 p.m., police said they were called to Military Trail and Old Ring Road near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough Campus for reports of a shooting.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers arrived to find someone with serious injuries. The injuries, police said, were caused by a gunshot. The person was pronounced dead, police added.

“We have received reports of a shooting in the Highland Creek Valley at UTSC,” an emergency update from the university read.

“Police continue to be on site. If you are in a UTSC building, please continue to stay where you are. If you are outdoors near the site, leave the area immediately or seek safe shelter.”

Toronto police offered no other details but said its homicide unit had been notified.