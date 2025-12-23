Menu

Crime

Toronto homicide detectives investigating shooting near university campus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 5:36 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found with a gunshot wound in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon and declared deceased.

Around 3:30 p.m., police said they were called to Military Trail and Old Ring Road near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough Campus for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find someone with serious injuries. The injuries, police said, were caused by a gunshot. The person was pronounced dead, police added.

“We have received reports of a shooting in the Highland Creek Valley at UTSC,”  an emergency update from the university read.

“Police continue to be on site. If you are in a UTSC building, please continue to stay where you are. If you are outdoors near the site, leave the area immediately or seek safe shelter.”

Toronto police offered no other details but said its homicide unit had been notified.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

