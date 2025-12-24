Menu

Traffic
Headline link
Traffic

Family of woman seriously injured in Highway 1 crash says life can change in a moment

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 7:21 pm
4 min read
Maria now has a long road to recovery following the accident. View image in full screen
Maria now has a long road to recovery following the accident. Provided to Global News
The family of a woman who was seriously injured in a head-on crash along Highway 1 in Surrey, B.C., on Monday morning is speaking out about the tragic event.

Maria Elizebeth Flores-Estrada was on her way to work when she was struck by a vehicle that had crossed over from the eastbound lanes on Highway 1.

Her daughter, Betsabe Flores, rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital as fast as she could to see her mom.

“Her legs were broken, her arm was broken, I was waiting for her there in the emergency with my sister and everything, just trying to calm everyone down, too, letting everyone know the process of coming here,” she told Global News.

One person died in the collision, which involved three vehicles and happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes just before the 176th Street exit in Surrey.

Flores said she knows her mom is lucky to be alive and her family’s hearts go out to the family of the person who died.

Flores-Estrada has a long road to recovery now.

She sustained multiple fractures on the left side of her body, including fractures in multiple areas of her arm and leg.

Doctors have told the family that she will require screws and metal plates to stabilize her injuries, involving both her arm and her leg.

These injuries and surgeries will significantly limit her mobility and independence and may cause long-term physical limitations as she recovers.

Flores-Estrada underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday morning.

“It’s been pretty hard,” Flores said.

“We have a really big family. Her sister lives here in Burnaby as well and she has four kids of her own, but she’s a widow as well since 2009 so not only has she supported me and my family and my initial three siblings, but also it’s impacting all of the kids, all the eight kids from my dad’s side as well who she’s helped support throughout the year.”

Flores said her mom works three jobs and she will be off work for a while, but they are grateful she is alive.

“It’s going to be a long road for her,” she added.

“We’re trying our best right now just to keep strong for her.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Flores’ family and her recovery.

Click to play video: 'One person dead in crash on Highway 1'
One person dead in crash on Highway 1

Ashwaq Cortes, Flores-Estrada’s niece, told Global News that she is just trying to be there for her mom and her aunt, who are very close.

“My mom is just really having a hard time and she’s just been stressing a lot and like crying a lot,” she said.

Cortes said it shows you how your life can change in a moment.

“It’s just crazy how she just wakes up in the morning, 7 a.m., just getting ready for work. And then out of nowhere, that happens. She just had to be there at that moment, at that time.”

BC Highway Patrol said the initial investigation indicates that one of the vehicles appears to have crossed over from the eastbound lanes and caused the head-on collision.

There are no wire barriers along that stretch of the highway like there are along other areas of major highways in B.C.

“Even a plastic little meridian would be nice,” Flores said.

“But I think for the future, too, just to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anybody else, I definitely want to advocate for that as well. I guess it’s just incredibly dangerous. And like my mom was minding her business going to work and it just could have easily been somewhat prevented.”

However, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit said that median barrier installation is assessed based on collision history, traffic volumes, operating speeds, and median width.

“Based on police-attended collision data over the past 10 years, this incident has been the only cross-over collision at this stretch of highway,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Median barriers are most effective in reducing cross-over collisions where opposing traffic is closely spaced and operating speeds and volumes are high.”

The ministry said that median barriers are installed on highways where the median width is less than 10 metres and the traffic volume is more than 20,000 vehicles per day.

At this location, the median is over 20 metres wide and relatively flat, providing an unobstructed recovery area for errant vehicles, the ministry said.

“Wider, traversable medians can reduce crash severity by allowing drivers space to regain control, whereas barriers may increase the risk of single-vehicle impacts,” the ministry stated.

Flores said this is a reminder to keep your family close and tell them you love them.

“You never know what’s happening,” she said. “It was 7 a.m. for me on a regular Monday going to work and this is what ended up being our life now.”

