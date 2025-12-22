Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal head-on Monday crash closes Highway 1 in Surrey, 3 vehicles involved

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 1:33 pm
1 min read
A look at the collision from the air on Monday. View image in full screen
A look at the collision from the air on Monday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person has died after a head-on collision on Highway 1 on Monday morning.

BC Highway Patrol said the first 911 call came in just after 7:15 a.m. when witnesses said three vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 1, just before the 176th Street exit in Surrey.

They said it appears that one of the vehicles appears to have crossed over from the eastbound lanes and caused a head-on collision.

“This collision was immediately and obviously serious, and that caused a complete shutdown of the highway,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our first priority is to help the injured, then we need to start the investigation and inform the families of the dead and injured about what happened. We encourage people to consider those families before they post photos of bodies to the internet.”

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 1 remains closed westbound at 176th Street in Surrey.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has dash-camera video of the driving behaviour leading up to the crash, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby at 604-526-9744 and quote file (1003) 2025-4185.

Trending Now

Motorists are encouraged to monitor www.DriveBC.ca for updated information on delays and detours and to learn when the highway is clear.

Click to play video: 'The driving danger ramps up in December'
The driving danger ramps up in December
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices