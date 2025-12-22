Fatal head-on Monday crash closes Highway 1 in Surrey, 3 vehicles involved

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after a head-on collision on Highway 1 on Monday morning.

BC Highway Patrol said the first 911 call came in just after 7:15 a.m. when witnesses said three vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 1, just before the 176th Street exit in Surrey.

They said it appears that one of the vehicles appears to have crossed over from the eastbound lanes and caused a head-on collision.

“This collision was immediately and obviously serious, and that caused a complete shutdown of the highway,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

“Our first priority is to help the injured, then we need to start the investigation and inform the families of the dead and injured about what happened. We encourage people to consider those families before they post photos of bodies to the internet.”

Highway 1 remains closed westbound at 176th Street in Surrey.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has dash-camera video of the driving behaviour leading up to the crash, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby at 604-526-9744 and quote file (1003) 2025-4185.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor www.DriveBC.ca for updated information on delays and detours and to learn when the highway is clear.