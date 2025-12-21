Calgary firefighters mark 80 years of giving

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, the Calgary Firefighters Toy Association held its annual Christmas party at the Telus Convention Centre in downtown Calgary, welcoming more than 2,000 families to enjoy a festive day filled with treats, activities and holiday cheer.

While this holiday season marks the 58th annual event, it was originally created in 1945, according to assistant deputy chief Tom Jukes with the Calgary Fire Department.

“Eighty years ago, it was an initiative by a Calgary firefighter at old Station 3,” Jukes said, “just repairing some old toys and (then) began giving them out.”

From photo opportunities with Santa, the Grinch, and other Calgary favourites like Harvey the Hound and Harry the Horse, the afternoon not only puts a smile on the faces of kids and their families, but members of CFD as well.

“We see people on some of their worst days when we respond to calls and interact with different Calgarians,” Jukes shared. “The fact that we’re able to interact and bring a smile on people’s faces in such a positive setting is such a good thing.”

To distribute roughly 4,000 gifts, it takes an army of volunteers and support from the community, Jukes said.

“Without the generosity (we receive), this event wouldn’t occur,” Jukes noted. “So from all of Calgary Fire, and the Calgary Fire Toy Association, we’re very grateful and thankful for all those that make this possible.”

Jukes said the toy association works in conjunction with school boards around Calgary, as well as other social organizations, to ensure the families that are invited are truly in need of extra support around the holidays.

“Times are tough these days, and I’m sure a lot of families (here) would say the same,” said Conor Mcilvenna, a Calgary resident who was there with his family. “We just appreciate it so much, you know? That we were selected, and we’re special enough to come here.”