B.C. Lions sign star linebacker Sankey

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed American linebacker Darnell Sankey to a one-year contract, the CFL club announced Friday.

Sankey spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, helping them win a Grey Cup in 2023.

He was an East Division All-CFL selection in 2024 and 2025, but the Alouettes released him on Dec. 11. He was set to become a free agent in February.

Montreal general manager Danny Maciocia said at the time that the move would allow Sankey to get a head start on free agency while the Alouettes went in a different direction at middle linebacker next season.

Sankey totalled 101 defensive tackles and two sacks in the regular season in 2025 before the Alouettes fell 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Grey Cup game.

In three years with the Alouettes, Sankey had 239 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles in 41 regular-season games.

Sankey made his CFL debut with Calgary Stampeders in 2021, appearing in all 14 regular season games and registering 97 defensive tackles, one sack and a forced fumble while earning West Division All-CFL honours.

He had a standout 2022 season with Saskatchewan with 120 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

In between his time with the Roughriders and the Alouettes, the 31-year-old from San Jose, Calif., won a championship in the XFL with the Arlington Renegades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.