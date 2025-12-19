SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Ben Mulroney Show
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

B.C. Lions sign star linebacker Sankey

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes' Darnell Sankey (1) hits Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Joey Corcoran (81) during first half Eastern semi-final action, in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes' Darnell Sankey (1) hits Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Joey Corcoran (81) during first half Eastern semi-final action, in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed American linebacker Darnell Sankey to a one-year contract, the CFL club announced Friday.

Sankey spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, helping them win a Grey Cup in 2023.

He was an East Division All-CFL selection in 2024 and 2025, but the Alouettes released him on Dec. 11. He was set to become a free agent in February.

Montreal general manager Danny Maciocia said at the time that the move would allow Sankey to get a head start on free agency while the Alouettes went in a different direction at middle linebacker next season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Calgary Close-up: Quarterback play key if Stamps are to advance in CFL playoffs'
Calgary Close-up: Quarterback play key if Stamps are to advance in CFL playoffs
Story continues below advertisement

Sankey totalled 101 defensive tackles and two sacks in the regular season in 2025 before the Alouettes fell 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Grey Cup game.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In three years with the Alouettes, Sankey had 239 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles in 41 regular-season games.

Sankey made his CFL debut with Calgary Stampeders in 2021, appearing in all 14 regular season games and registering 97 defensive tackles, one sack and a forced fumble while earning West Division All-CFL honours.

He had a standout 2022 season with Saskatchewan with 120 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

In between his time with the Roughriders and the Alouettes, the 31-year-old from San Jose, Calif., won a championship in the XFL with the Arlington Renegades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices