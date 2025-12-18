Blue Bombers sign veteran DB Nichols

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed veteran defensive back Deatrick Nichols to a one-year contract extension, the CFL club announced Thursday.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Nichols had 37 defensive tackles and 13 pass knockdowns in 2025, his fifth year with the Bombers.

His pass knockdowns were second only to teammate Willie Jefferson’s league-leading 16.

Nichols, a two-time All-CFL selection, helped the Bombers win the Grey Cup as a rookie in 2021 and has missed just two games since joining the team.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old from Miami has 211 tackles and seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in 82 CFL games.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

—

Lions add former Tampa Bay Buccaneer

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed American running back Peyton Barber.

Barber appeared in 63 games with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-19.

He rushed for 1,987 yards and 15 touchdowns on 551 carries and added 57 receptions for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns over that span.

He also appeared with the Washington Commanders in 2020 and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

—

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Jaxon Ford to a contract extension.

The 25-year-old Regina native was selected by the Roughriders in the second round, 11th overall, of the 2023 CFL draft.

Ford has appeared in 31 regular-season games as a Roughrider, making four starts at safety, and has registered 19 defensive tackles.

He has also produced 11 special teams tackles.

—

Story continues below advertisement

Ticats sign Canadian receiver Fervius

HAMILTON — The Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian wide receiver Shedler Fervius.

The 26-year-old from Toronto appeared in 19 games with the Montreal Alouettes from 2023 to 2025, recording seven receptions for 87 yards.

He spent time on the Tiger-Cats’ practice roster during the 2025 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2025.