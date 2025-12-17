Menu

Cancellations and closures in Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 8:35 pm
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

Road Closures:

Highway 5 from Saskatchewan border to Ochre River

Highway 16 from Russell to Highway 83

Highway 45 from Rossburn to Russell

Highway 50 from 18 km west of Alonsa to McCreary

Highway 68 from Shergrove to The Narrows

Highway 83 from Highway 1 to Birtle

 

 

