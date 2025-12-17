Cancellations and closures in Manitoba

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:
Road Closures:
Highway 5 from Saskatchewan border to Ochre River
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Highway 16 from Russell to Highway 83
Highway 45 from Rossburn to Russell
Highway 50 from 18 km west of Alonsa to McCreary
Trending Now
Highway 68 from Shergrove to The Narrows
Highway 83 from Highway 1 to Birtle
Comments