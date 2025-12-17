Alberta Sheriffs shut down notorious Calgary drug house

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Sheriffs said Wednesday that they have shut down a property in Calgary that has been at the centre of almost 150 complaints involving drugs and crime.

The closure of the house, located at 2016 41 Street southeast, follows nearly two years of investigation by the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs office.

View image in full screen The Alberta Sheriff’s Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit says this drug house, located in the southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn, has been the focus of almost 150 complaints involving drugs and crime. Global News

A court order issued against the property owner means everyone must vacate the property and it will be closed for 90 days effective at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 until March 17, 2026.

The property will be boarded up, fenced off, all the locks will be changed and members of SCAN will monitor the property for any unauthorized activity.

Since February 2024, investigators say, the property which is close to two playgrounds and an elementary school has been the focus of 148 complaints made to police by community members.

The complaints include reports of people entering and exiting the property at all hours of the day and night and witness reports of suspected drug use, trafficking and other criminal activity.

On March 13, 2024, a search by Calgary police found 13 people inside, five of whom were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Officers also found evidence of drug use and trafficking, ammunition and homemade nunchucks.