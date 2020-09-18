Alberta sheriffs shutter drug house in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

A residence in Red Deer has been deemed a drug house by Alberta Sheriffs and will be fenced off and boarded up for the next 90 days.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Unit obtained a court order that went into effect Friday, which authorized officers to shut down the house located at 75 Patterson Crescent until Dec. 17.

According to a news release on Friday, officials said SCAN launched an investigation into the residence in the fall of 2019 after receiving multiple complaints about drug activity on the property.

During its investigation, officials said SCAN members observed multiple drug transactions and an excessive number of people visiting the property on foot and by bicycle.

Criminal activity at the house has also been a concern for RCMP in the area who responded to 51 calls at the residence between January 2019 and July of this year.

In July, RCMP executed a search warrant of the house and seized a small amount of fentanyl and found several used needles scattered around the property that police believe were used for injecting drugs.

On Sept. 9, SCAN obtained a community safety order against the property owner which will remain in effect for one year.

Investigators will monitor the property over the duration of the safety order, the news release said.

“We are very pleased with the successful outcome,” Insp. Holly Glassford with Red Deer RCMP said.

“Our partnership with SCAN is a valuable tool in reducing crime in our city and we look forward to working with them in the future.”