Crime

Alberta Sheriffs shut down another Calgary house for suspected drug activity

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
An Alberta Sheriffs vehicle is pictured in rural Alberta. View image in full screen
The house is now closed for 45 days, and any tenancy agreement terminated. Credit: Alberta Sheriffs / Facebook
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a second alleged drug house in Calgary this week.

After frequent visits from police due to alleged drug activity, the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order against the owner of 5720 18 Avenue N.E., shutting down the property for 45 days from noon on May 31.

Any tenancy agreement or lease is now terminated.

Alberta Sheriffs have closed down four homes across the province in the last two weeks, including two in Calgary, one in Spruce Grove and one in Medicine Hat.

Alberta sheriffs shut down suspected drug house in northwest Calgary

“I commend and thank the SCAN unit and our law enforcement partners who continue to make Alberta communities safer with every closure they effect,” said Public Safety and Emergency Services minister Mike Ellis in a news release.

“Let this be a message to all drug dealers. You are not welcome here. Full stop.”

SCAN investigators obtained a community safety order in Court of King’s Bench on May 24 that keeps the property under supervision for another two years.

On May 27, Sheriffs closed a property in Calgary’s northwest after an investigation into alleged drug activity in the area.

