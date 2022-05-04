Alberta Sheriffs shut down Lethbridge drug house

Send this page to someone via email

A “problem property” in north Lethbridge has ben shut down by Alberta Sheriffs due to drug activity.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit got a court order to fence off the house at 124 – 19 St. N. effective immediately.

The investigation began in March after a complaint from the community about drug and criminal activity. Investigators found drug paraphernalia around the property and reportedly witnessed several drug transactions.

Between October 2019 and February 2021, Lethbridge police responded to the property 33 times and the province said a June 2020 search warrant turned up a small amount of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and stolen identification.

“Alberta’s Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act gives law enforcement another tool for fighting crime by targeting properties associated with illegal activity,” Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro said.

“Community safety orders can help break the cycle of crime and allow law-abiding Albertans to take back their neighbourhoods and rest easier.”

The safety order bars people from entering the home until Aug. 2.

This property is also the subject of a court-ordered sale unrelated to the investigation, the province said. The SCAN unit will continue to monitor the property until the house is sold or the safety order expires on April 26, 2023.

This is the second time the SCAN unit shut this house down after a 90-day closure in 2021. The property owner regained access in August of last year.