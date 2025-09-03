Alberta Sheriffs shut down notorious Lethbridge drug house

Send this page to someone via email

After being the subject of more than 50 visits by police since 2024, the Alberta Sheriffs have ordered residents, including the owner, of a Lethbridge drug house to vacate the property.

Officers with the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs department obtained a court order ordering the house at 1212 10 Ave. N. to be closed for 90 days, beginning Wednesday at noon.

The property is being boarded up and fenced off, all locks will be changed and SCAN members will monitor the property for any activity while they continue to investigate.

The order bars anyone from entering the property until the closure period ends on Dec. 2.

View image in full screen The house was boarded up Wednesday afternoon after the Alberta Sheriff’s Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order ordering it be shut down for 90 days because of alleged drug activity. Global News

The Lethbridge Police Service said officers attended the property 55 times between January 2024 and May 2025 for various types of calls, including assaults, disturbances and suspected drug overdoses.

SCAN investigators also reported observing activity consistent with drug dealing, and complainants reported finding multiple used syringes in the alley behind the property.

Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis called the house “a long-standing problem property that was a source of chaos and disorder” for the Lethbridge neighbourhood, and said shutting it down should help “restore peace of mind and security for the residents.”

Anyone who wants to report a suspicious property in Alberta is asked to call SCAN toll-free at 1-866-960-7266 (SCAN), or reports can also be made by filling out a form online.