Alberta sheriffs shut down problem property in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act (SCAN) unit of the Alberta sheriffs has closed a Lethbridge home following complaints of drug activity.

For the third time in 2024, the SCAN unit boarded up a Lethbridge home, this time after over three years of investigating

“This investigation began in early 2021. SCAN received the first of five complaints regarding the activities that occurred at this property,” said Mike Dirkson, manager of the Alberta sheriffs SCAN unit in southern Alberta.

A neighbour who wanted to express their reaction, but was also wanted to remain anonymous, says the previous few years have been terrifying.

“The house has been without utilities. The house has caught on fire. There has been an overdose death… We have lived in fear without even realizing it. The property is out of control and has deplorable living conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the initial concerns started in 2021, Dirkson says a shutdown cannot happen overnight.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(A) SCAN investigation does take quite a bit of time. The investigations are complex and we do work closely with other agencies. So, accumulating that evidence and bringing it to the point where we have enough for a community safety order, that does take a lot of time,” Dirkson explained.

“That is also on the evidence that we’re seeing at a property. We need to be comfortable and confident in what we’re seeing in order to take this step.”

He says most problem properties can be remedied without this level of intervention.

“It is rare… this is our 129th closure of a property out of over 8,800 investigations,” said Dirkson.

For the neighbour, this closure is equivalent to Christmas coming early.

“The immediate community is extremely grateful that SCAN can hold undeserving home owners accountable.”

As for Dirkson, the fact this is the third home that required closing in 2024 is not a concern, but a sign of police managing to stop crime.

“I don’t think it’s an alarming stat, I think it’s a reflection, first off, of the expansion that SCAN has seen in the last year. This November marks the one year that the southern Alberta SCAN unit based in Lethbridge has been operational,” Dirkson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, that’s seen an increased ability for SCAN investigators to tackle problem properties throughout southern Alberta.”

The community safety order obtained by SCAN will impose additional conditions on the home, located along Eagle Road in north Lethbridge, until November 2026.