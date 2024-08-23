A Lethbridge neighbourhood is looking up after hitting rock bottom

Residents living along 3rd Avenue north in Lethbridge, Alta., are hopeful for a brighter future following a challenging few years that culminated in one of their own losing their home.

On the night of Aug. 9th, 2024, a fire engulfed the Lethbridge home, causing $500,000 in damage. Days later, a 26-year-old man was arrested for arson in connection with the blaze.

It appears that crime was yet another casualty of a massive problem plaguing this little community.

Rose Palmer has lived next door to a drug house for five years, all while living in fear for her family, including her young daughter.

“It’s been terrible, there’s always something going on,” Palmer said.

For the second time this year, the property between Palmer’s home and the house set ablaze has been shuttered by police.

The property, located at 1607 3rd Ave. North, was boarded up in January. But when its 90-day closure was lifted, authorities say the building once again became a haven for criminals.

“There’s just so many drug problems here that sometimes you’re scared to come out into your yard because who knows what’s going on next door,” said Palmer.

Keith Pushor, a real estate agent in Lethbridge, is selling the property. He hopes a sale to the right buyer will help restore this neighbourhood to a happier time.

“Apart from the eyesore and the danger that this property is presenting to the neighbours, it’s a nice, mature, tree-lined street,” said Pushor. “(It’s) quiet, close to schools and, from what I can tell, the majority of people there are owner-occupied homes (who) care about the community.”

Pushor says the property is currently unlivable and demolition is likely to make way for a new home.

Those who call this street home are trying to be optimistic, but are guarded.

“I have to say I’m not 100-per cent certain because it was shut down already once before,” said Palmer. “That was for 90 days. It was a great 90 days but then as soon as it was opened back up, the same problems all over again. So, I really hope that this is the end of it, that’s for sure.”

The property will be boarded up until Nov. 20, 2024. However, Pushor says a new buyer could potentially expedite this process with an appeal.