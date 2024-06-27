Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Another suspected drug house in Calgary shut down by Alberta Sheriffs

By Jayme Doll Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 7:58 pm
1 min read
Alberta Sheriffs shut down 5th suspected drug den in as many weeks
WATCH: A home in the community of Braeside in Calgary’s southwest has been boarded up for 88 days following a long list of complaints. Jayme Doll reports.
Neighbours are breathing a collective sigh of relief after a problem home was boarded up and fenced off on Thursday in Calgary’s southwest.

“Finally, I’m so glad this is finally happening,” said Christina Lynes who lives on the street in the community of Braeside and has a young daughter.

“We try to shield them from this activity but it’s obvious and they ask questions and there’s a lot of hard conversations,” she said.

Calgary Police have attended the property 20 times in 2023, including twice for suspected drug overdoses that claimed three lives.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a court order against the owner of 499 Bracewood Crescent, giving investigators the authority to close the property for 88 days.

The notice placed at a problem property in Braeisde, Calgary, after Alberta Sheriffs shut down the house. View image in full screen
The notice placed at the problem property in Braeside, after Alberta Sheriffs shut down the house. Global News
They hope it will be enough time to put a stop to the drug activity and give neighbours a much needed break.

“Enough is enough, it needs to end,” said another neighbour who didn’t want time be identified.

Calgary police have investigated but no charges have been laid yet.

