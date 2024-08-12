Lethbridge family loses everything in house fire

A structure fire broke out in the Lethbridge’s northside on Friday, Aug. 9, tearing through Mabeth Donaire’s family home — destroying it, claiming the life of a pet cat and injuring a firefighter on the scene.
The blaze spread into the home from the rear garage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to the City of Lethbridge, and the cost of damage is estimated to be $500,000.
Donaire and her family will stay with her partner while they wait for their insurance company to deliver on the fate of their future living situation.
Community members who would like to support the family during this crisis can contact Donaire’s partner, James Hadfield, by email at jameshadfield@gmail.com.
