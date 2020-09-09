Alberta sheriffs shut down drug house in north Lethbridge

A residence in north Lethbridge has been deemed a drug house by Alberta Sheriffs and will be fenced off and boarded up for the next 90 days.
The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order that went into effect at noon on Wednesday, which authorized officers to shut down the house located at 341 – 20 St. North.
According to a news release on Wednesday, officials said SCAN launched an investigation into the residence in October 2019 following multiple complaints from the community about drug activity at the house.
Police said over the course of the investigation, officers observed several drug transactions and a high volume of people visiting the property on foot and bicycle.
Search warrants were also executed at the residence and officials said drugs and a large amount of stolen property were seized on three separate occasions.
In December 2019, police found small quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, stolen identification and $6,000 worth of stolen property, including seven bicycles, nine bike frames, a large volume of bicycle parts and high-end commercial tools.
Comments