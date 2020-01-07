Alberta Sheriffs shut down drug house in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

After an investigation was launched in March 2018, Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a drug house at 82 Assiniboia Way in Lethbridge for 90 days.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order that took effect at noon on Jan. 7. Under terms of the community safety order, crews boarded up the house, changed the locks and fenced off the property to stop anyone from entering until April 6, 2020.

SCAN started its investigation after complaints from the community about drug trafficking and drug use. Investigators confirmed drug activity was taking place, observing several drug transactions and a large number of people coming and going from the premises.

READ MORE: Safe Communities and Neighbourhoods unit boards up Lethbridge drug house

The Lethbridge Police Service responded to nearly 60 calls at the residence between January 2017 and October 2018. Incidents reported to police included a home invasion, property damage and drug use involving needles.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2017, police have executed three search warrants at the property, resulting in the seizure of drugs, weapons and a large amount of stolen property.

During the most recent search in December 2019, police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (scales, baggies and sales records) and laid criminal charges against the property owner.

The court order bans anyone from the property until April 6 and places the property under conditions until Dec. 17, 2021.

1:27 Community members help Lethbridge police bust drug house Community members help Lethbridge police bust drug house