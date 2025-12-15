Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Oliveira to three-year extension

Send this page to someone via email

The hometown kid is going nowhere.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday they’ve re-signed running back Brady Oliveira to a three-year contract extension, which keeps him in Blue and Gold until the end of the 2028 season.

Oliveira, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February, has won the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Player Award and Top Canadian Award the last three seasons.

He won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2023 and 2024 and the league’s Most Outstanding Player Award in 2024.

Hometown kid locked in for 3 more years in that Blue & Gold with the CFLs loudest fans behind us. Let’s make some noise, Winnipeg. I love you! 💙 💛 Gunnar and the whole pack are fired up knowing Dad’s staying home. 🐾 🏈#ForTheW #HomeTown pic.twitter.com/reaA9UnMSZ — Brady Oliveira 🏈 🐶 (@bradyoliveira) December 15, 2025

In 2025, he rushed for 1,163 yards and three touchdowns and set career highs in receiving with 61 receptions for 546 yards.

His 5,480 career rushing yards are sixth in franchise history and, with another solid season, he could move as high as third place on the list, held by Willard Reaves with 5,926 yards.