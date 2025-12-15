Rob Reiner’s son Nick arrested after parents found dead: jail records

Send this page to someone via email

Nick Reiner, son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has been arrested and booked into jail in Los Angeles County after his parents were found dead at their home in Los Angeles.

Nick, 32, was arrested late Sunday evening and booked into jail on Monday, according to online jail records.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not formally announced Nick’s arrest but online jail records show he is being held on US$4-million bail.

Nick is booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Times.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Nick Reiner’s booking records. Inmate Information Center / LAPD

Law enforcement sources told the Times that there was no sign of forced entry into the Reiners’ home and that the Reiners had injuries consistent with being stabbed.

The source said that after the incident, one of the couple’s children found them and contacted police.

A law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press that investigators were questioning a family member of Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Investigators believe they suffered stab wounds, said the official, who could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Los Angeles police had not identified a suspect, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, the chief of detectives, said at a briefing on Sunday night.

“We are going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation,” Hamilton said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman dead inside. Reiner turned 78 in March.

Detectives with the robbery homicide division were investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner’s home, Capt. Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Reiner and Singer’s family confirmed their deaths in a statement, writing, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called it a devastating loss for the city.

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” Bass said in a statement. “An acclaimed actor, director, producer, writer, and engaged political activist, he always used his gifts in service of others.”

U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about the “very sad” incident in Hollywood while referring to Reiner as “a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star.”

Trump said that Reiner and his wife died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace,” Trump wrote.

Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Reiner after news of his death spread.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama shared a statement on X, writing, “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele.”

“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them.”

Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2025

Director Paul Feig called Reiner his “true hero.”

“One of my most cherished pictures,” Feig wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best.”

One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oDn1FW1vqb — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 15, 2025

John Cusack, who starred in Reiner’s 1985 film The Sure Thing, said he was “shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man.”

Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man . — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 15, 2025

Jerry O’Connell shared a photo with Reiner taken on the set of Stand By Me on Instagram.

“Love you, Rob. Sincerely,” O’Connell wrote.

Corey Feldman, who also starred in Stand By Me, wrote, “ALL I CAN SAY IS IM SHOCKED & SADDENED, BUT I #LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED!”

Cary Elwes, who starred in The Princess Bride, took to Instagram to share a photo from the set of the 1988 film.

“No words…,” Elwes wrote.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

—

— With files from The Associated Press