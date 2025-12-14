Menu

Sports

Morgan Frost scores in OT to lift Flames past the Kings 2-1

By Dan Greenspan The Associated Press
Posted December 14, 2025 12:29 pm
1 min read
Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost (16) is greeted by teammates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost (16) is greeted by teammates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Caroline Brehman
Morgan Frost scored in overtime and Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal in the Calgary Flames’ 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for the surging Flames. They have won eight of their past 12 games, with Wolf winning his last four starts.

Frost finished off a 3-on-1 break from Jonathan Huberdeau at 1:06 of overtime for his eighth goal of the season, and Calgary took advantage of its reprieve after Anze Kopitar’s apparent winner 33 seconds into the extra session was overturned for a kicking motion following a video review.

Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves. Los Angeles played its 14th game decided in overtime or a shootout out of 21 total one-goal contests this season.

The Kings got off to a strong start with Kempe netting his fourth goal in the past seven games on a one-timer midway through the first period. He has two goals and five points during a four-game streak.

But the Flames responded with a dominant second period, posting a 17-4 advantage in shots, and finally breaking through when Coleman picked off Kevin Fiala’s pass and raced the other way on a breakaway before burying a wrist shot from the slot. It was Coleman’s third short-handed goal of the season and Calgary’s fifth.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Kings: Visit the Dallas Stars on Monday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

