Sports

Four-time Stanley Cup champion Rousseau dead at 85

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
Robert (Bobby) Rousseau, a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens in the 1960s, has died. He was 85.

The Canadiens made the announcement Saturday, mentioning he had died in Trois-Rivières, Que., but no cause of death was revealed.

Rousseau, from Montreal, spent the first 10 of his 15 NHL seasons with his hometown team, including winning the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie in 1961-62, his first full season in the NHL.

The right-winger helped the Canadiens win Stanley Cup titles in 1964-65, 1965-66, 1967-68 and 1968-69.

Rousseau also played for the Minnesota North Stars (1970-71) and the New York Rangers (1971-75). He finished his career with 703 points (245 goals, 458 assists) in 942 career regular-season games, along with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 128 playoff games.

Prior to the NHL, Rousseau made his mark with the Hull-Ottawa Canadiens, first at the junior level, winning the Memorial Cup in 1958, and then at the senior level, where he had a 60-point season in 38 games in 1960-61. He also represented Canada at the 1960 Winter Olympics, leading the team to a silver medal.

He is survived by his wife, Huguette, his children Richard, Pierre and Anne as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

