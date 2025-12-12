Victim of Langley distraction theft says shoplifters included children

Send this page to someone via email

A small business owner in Langley, B.C., who was victimized by theft this week told Global News that she was shocked to discover that children were part of the shoplifting team.

Georgina Williamson says three women came into her store, Nova & co Consignment, on Tuesday, and using distraction, stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

When she looked at her security video, she discovered that children were involved in stuffing stolen merchandise into their pockets and clothes as the women handed it to them.

“Made me sick to my stomach,” Williamson said, “because … small businesses get stolen from all the time, but children, I don’t watch children like that, stealing and putting stuff under their sweaters. It’s not normal.”

She said the whole experience has put a bad taste in her mouth.

“I’m like, do I have to watch little kids playing at the front, thinking they’re gonna steal stuff and the parents are gonna help them steal stuff by putting it down at their level so they can put it underneath their sweater?”

In a statement, Langley RCMP said officers were called to the business on Dec. 10, which is located in the 20400 block of Fraser Highway.

Officers said no arrests have been made at this time but they are aware of social media posts that are circulating.

They are urging the public to call them at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 25-40304 with any information.