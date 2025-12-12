Flooding in Fraser Valley could peak as B.C. prepares for second system

Flooding in the Fraser Valley, caused by overflow from the Nooksack River in Washington state, is expected to peak today, as residents wait to see the severity of the inundation.
David Campbell with the BC River Forecast Centre says water levels across the border were already receding, but floodwaters the river is pouring north into the Sumas area were expected to keep rising overnight.
He says rainfall warnings are down, but the forecast shows another round of atmospheric river and stormy systems is expected Sunday and may bring with it increased flood hazards.
Campbell says that will give a little bit of time to create room in many of B.C.’s rivers that are at or near flood stage.
The City of Abbotsford, which is under a state of emergency, says residents of more than 450 properties have been told to get out immediately, with more than 1,000 others under evacuation alert.
B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says more than 160 farms in the Fraser Valley are under evacuation order or alert, although livestock is considered safe.
