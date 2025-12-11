Hundreds under evacuation orders, alerts from B.C. atmospheric river

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people are under evacuation orders and alerts on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border on Thursday following an atmospheric river that hit the region starting on Wednesday.

In Abbotsford, there are 371 properties under evacuation order on the Sumas Prairie, while more than 600 are on evacuation alert.

Meanwhile, the Fraser Valley Regional District issued an evacuation order for eight properties along the Chilliwack River on Thursday.

The properties are located in Electoral Area E – Wilson Road area.

The properties under Evacuation Order include: 4292 Wilson Road, 4293 Wilson Road, 4313 Wilson Road, 4335 Wilson Road, 4345 Wilson Road, 4294 Wilson Road, 4296 Wilson Road, 4298 Wilson Road.

An evacuation alert is in effect for several properties on Chilliwack Lake Road.

Local states of emergency have been declared in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley Regional District.

The atmospheric river also prompted the closure of all major highways between the Lower Mainland and the Interior on Wednesday night.

The drenching rains brought by an atmospheric river system that slammed both sides of the border recall the 2021 floods that saw waters from the Nooksack inundate the Sumas Prairie, causing billions in damage.

Environment Canada says the rain peaked in the Fraser Valley, where 140 millimetres were recorded in Hope and 110 millimetres in Chilliwack up to 4 a.m.

A state of emergency has also been declared in Washington, with Amtrak trains between Seattle and Vancouver suspended.

Washington State Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency on Wednesday due to the flooding, with 100,000 people expected to be displaced statewide.

— With files from The Canadian Press