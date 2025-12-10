Atmospheric river prompts evacuation order in Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation order for eight properties along the Chilliwack River.

The properties are located in Electoral Area E – Wilson Road area.

The properties under Evacuation Order include: 4292 Wilson Road, 4293 Wilson Road, 4313 Wilson Road, 4335 Wilson Road, 4345 Wilson Road, 4294 Wilson Road, 4296 Wilson Road, 4298 Wilson Road.

Anyone in the affected area must leave immediately.

The Fraser Valley Regional District also declared a local state of emergency on Dec. 10 due to the atmospheric river hitting B.C.’s South Coast.

An evacuation alert is in effect for several properties on Chilliwack Lake Road.

An orange warning for rainfall has been issued for the central Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and east, including Hope and the Skagit Valley.

Orange alerts are issued when severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruption or health impacts. Impacts can be major, widespread and/or may last a few days.

Environment Canada is warning that the system will bring up to 110 millimetres of rain in 24 hours. Localized flooding, high streamflows and reduced visibility on roads are likely, and some roads may become impassable.

They advise not to drive through flooded roadways and to stay away from rivers, creeks and culverts.