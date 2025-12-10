Menu

Weather

Atmospheric river prompts evacuation order in Fraser Valley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 5:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Latest on flooding situation in B.C.'
Latest on flooding situation in B.C.
Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Kelly Greene, gives an update on the latest flooding situation in the province, including a state of emergency in the Fraser Valley.
The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation order for eight properties along the Chilliwack River.

The properties are located in Electoral Area E – Wilson Road area.

The properties under Evacuation Order include: 4292 Wilson Road, 4293 Wilson Road, 4313 Wilson Road, 4335 Wilson Road, 4345 Wilson Road, 4294 Wilson Road, 4296 Wilson Road, 4298 Wilson Road.

Anyone in the affected area must leave immediately.

The Fraser Valley Regional District also declared a local state of emergency on Dec. 10 due to the atmospheric river hitting B.C.’s South Coast.

An evacuation alert is in effect for several properties on Chilliwack Lake Road.

Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river to arrive on B.C. coast'
Atmospheric river to arrive on B.C. coast

An orange warning for rainfall has been issued for the central Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and east, including Hope and the Skagit Valley.

Orange alerts are issued when severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruption or health impacts. Impacts can be major, widespread and/or may last a few days.

Environment Canada is warning that the system will bring up to 110 millimetres of rain in 24 hours. Localized flooding, high streamflows and reduced visibility on roads are likely, and some roads may become impassable.

They advise not to drive through flooded roadways and to stay away from rivers, creeks and culverts.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

