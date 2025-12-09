Menu

Weather

Atmospheric river to arrive on B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday evening

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 5:49 pm
1 min read
Atmospheric river to arrive on B.C. coast
An atmospheric river is set to arrive on the B.C. coast on Tuesday evening. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon gives us a look at what we can expect and how much rain is going to fall.
An atmospheric river will arrive on the South Coast of B.C. on Tuesday evening, bringing heavy rain through Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued warnings using its new colour-coded alert system.

An orange warning for rainfall has been issued for the central Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and east, including Hope and the Skagit Valley.

Orange alerts are issued when severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruption or health impacts. Impacts can be major, widespread and/or may last a few days.

Environment Canada is warning that the system will bring between 70 and 100 millimetres of rain in 24 hours. Localized flooding, high streamflows and reduced visibility on roads are likely, and some roads may become impassable.

They advise not to drive through flooded roadways and to stay away from rivers, creeks and culverts.

A yellow rainfall warning has been issued for the Fraser Canyon south, (including Lytton), Fraser Valley west, (including Abbotsford), Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, (including Burnaby, New Westminster, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley) and West Vancouver Island.

Yellow alerts are issued when hazardous weather may cause damage, disruption or health impacts. Impacts are likely moderate, localized, and/or short-term.

The areas under a yellow rainfall warning can expect to see between 60 and 80 millimetres.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt is also under a yellow rainfall warning, which will bring snow and then change to rain overnight.

Environment Canada warns that snowmelt combined with rain may result in localized flooding and high streamflows. Some travel delays are possible due to pooling water on the roads.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

