Ingram’s season-high 37 points leads Raptors

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 37 points as the Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-99 on Monday to extend Toronto’s win streak to eight games.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds Toronto (13-5). Backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili had 12 points and was one board away from a double-double.

Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points and had eight assists for Cleveland (12-7). Jaylon Tyson added 15 points and nine rebounds as Evan Mobley scored 14.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., was held out of the Raptors’ lineup after he sprained his right knee in Toronto’s 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrett is second on the Raptors with 19.4 points per game this season. He’s also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Second-year guard Ja’Kobe Walter was slotted into Toronto’s starting lineup in Barrett’s place. He finished Monday’s game with five points and three rebounds.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Head coach Kenny Atkinson deployed a zone defence for most of the first half that helped Cleveland stymie Toronto’s offence and lead by as much as eight points. Mitchell drained back-to-back threes with 5:13 left to play to pull the Cavaliers to within four.

Raptors: Ingram exploded for 15 points in the third quarter, hitting 32 points — his highest points total since he also scored 32 for the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 16, 2024 — before time had even expired on the period. His outburst was part of a dominant third quarter where Toronto outscored the visitors 31-22.

Key moment

Ingram drilled a 25-foot three-pointer with 1:20 left in the third to punctuate an 8-0 Toronto run.

Key stat

The Raptors are 12-0 when holding a lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Up next

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto: Hosts the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Cleveland: Visits the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2025.