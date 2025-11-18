Edmonton and Red Deer to host 2027 world juniors hockey championship

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., will host the 2027 world junior hockey championship after two previous plans to share the international tournament between the cities were scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the International Ice Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced the host cities for the world juniors tournament, which runs from Dec. 26, 2026 to Jan. 5, 2027.

View image in full screen Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the International Ice Hockey Federation announced Edmonton and Red Deer as the 2027 host cities for the world juniors tournament in Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Global News

Edmonton and Red Deer were originally chosen to host the 2021 edition of the tournament, but pandemic restrictions resulted in all games being held at Edmonton’s Rogers Place without fans in attendance.

The cities were then awarded the 2022 tournament, but it was cancelled due to outbreaks of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

It was later played in August at Rogers Place, but suffered from poor attendance.

International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament’s odd timing and the emergence of allegations of sexual assault against members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team contributed to the lack of fans.

The 18,500-seat Rogers Place will once again serve as the primary venue and host 17 games, including both semifinals and the medal games.

The additional 14 games are set for the 7,050-seat Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer.

Red Deer, Edmonton and Calgary co-hosted the tournament in 1995 as the tournament made its debut in Alberta.

Edmonton and Calgary also co-hosted in 2012.

Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., are set to host the 2026 world championship. The host United States will enter the event as defending champion after winning the 2025 tournament in Ottawa.