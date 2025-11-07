Lions, Riders ready for West Final showdown

Send this page to someone via email

REGINA – November weather is often an issue once the CFL division finals come around.

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Jameer Thurman would prefer to focus on the things his team can control.

The Roughriders host the B.C. Lions in the West Division final on Saturday in a showdown between teams that are looking to end Grey Cup droughts.

The temperature in Regina at kickoff is expected to be -7 C, with gusts up to 15 km/h resulting in a wind chill of -15.

“That’s something that you can’t control. We’re always talking about controlling our controllables,” Thurman said. “We’ve been practising in this weather all week, so I don’t think we’re going to have a really big issue with it but at the end of the day, it’s a mentality.”

While the Riders, who last won a Grey Cup in 2013, have been practising in cold conditions, B.C. prepared all week in the warmer West Coast climate.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lions, who won their last Grey Cup in 2011, will also have the additional challenge of dealing with a sold-out crowd at Mosaic Stadium.

“You know the atmosphere is going to be great, but you’ve still got to focus on yourself, and you focus on your details and what you have to do in terms of the weather,” Lions coach Buck Pierce said. “It’s always been a mindset. Both teams have to practice in it, both teams have to play in it.

“We have had the nice weather here, but we’re looking forward to it. We’ve come a long way this year and it’s an opportunity for us to go out there and play in front of the great crowd in a big game.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Riders won two of their three regular-season games against the Lions. Saskatchewan beat B.C. 37-18 on June 28 in Regina and 33-27 on July 19 in Vancouver, while the Lions defeated the Riders 27-21 on Oct. 25 in Regina in the regular-season finale.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan’s focus will be on B.C. quarterback Nathan Rourke, who is the West representative for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2025.

Rourke, who is up against Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for the MOP award, had an impressive season with 5,290 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes. He also compiled 564 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns.

Riders head coach and defensive co-ordinator Corey Mace knows stopping Rourke will require the effort of the entire defence.

“It’s a healthy balance of everybody has got to know exactly where he’s at on the field but also having to see if we can slow down that receiving core as well,” Mace said “And then, our (defensive) line has got to also do a good job of making sure that they keep him from ruining the game with his feet.

“He’s an incredible athlete, an incredible quarterback. Whether he’s staying in the pocket or he’s on the move, he’s shown to make unbelievable plays so it’s a tall task. It’s not just one position group, though, it’s all 12 (players).”

Rourke expects to see some different looks from the Riders’ defence.

“The unpredictability is part of it,” he said. “They always have a good plan. Corey Mace is a very good defensive co-ordinator, a good defensive mind, and he’s going to have a plan for us.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s going to have a really good team and strategy, and so we’re going to have to figure it out.”

After struggling early in the season, the Lions are on a seven-game winning streak and are coming off a 33-30 victory over the Calgary Stampeders in the West Division semifinal.

The Riders earned a week off by clinching top spot in the West on Week 19 and rested a number of regulars late in the season in preparation for the playoffs.

With the exception of receiver KeeSean Johnson, who is sidelined with a knee injury, the Riders will take the field with the roster responsible for the league’s best record this season.

B.C. LIONS (11-7-0) AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (12-6-0)

Saturday at Mosaic Stadium

BIG PLAY BATTLE: The Lions led the CFL this season in big plays with 63 — 57 on offence and six returns. The Riders allowed the second-fewest big plays with 38. Saskatchewan was the only team not to allow an opponent return touchdown of any kind in 2025. B.C. allowed four return touchdowns this year.

BACK-TO-BACK HISTORY: The Riders have appeared in consecutive West finals five times: 2003 and 2004; 2006 and 2007; 2009 and 2010; 2019 and 2021; and, now 2024 and 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

STUFFING THE RUN: Saskatchewan topped the league in stopping the run at just 76 yards allowed per game. That’s an all-time record for the franchise, eclipsing the previous mark of 78.6 rushing yards allowed per game in 1968.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 7, 2025.